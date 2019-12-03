Tributes paid to Loxwood footballer with ‘cheeky smile’ after Brighton tragedy

Tributes have been paid to a Loxwood footballer after a man died following a fight in Brighton early on Sunday (December 1).

Police said a 20-year-old from Crawley suffered serious head injuries after he and two other men were hit by a car in Marine Parade.

Tributes have been paid to Suel Delgado. Picture courtesy of Loxwood chairman Mark Lacey

They have since launched a murder investigation.

Loxwood FC paid tribute to their midfielder Suel Delgado in Twitter.

In a statement this morning (December 3), the club said: “Hardest tweet we have ever had to do but very sadly we have lost a member of our Magpie family.

“Suel Delgado passed away yesterday.

“We will miss his cheeky smile, energy and jokes - such a lovely lad to have around the club.

“Thoughts are with all his family and friends RIP.”

Ismael Vasconcelos said on the club’s Twitter profile yesterday was one of his hardest days as Alfold FC reserve manager.

A tribute message added: “Saddened to learn that one of the ex reserve players from last year passed away yesterday at such a young age in such tragic circumstances.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace.”

Horsham FC said the ‘talented young player’ would be ‘sorely missed’.

A spokesman for the club added: “We would like to send our deepest condolences and sympathies to everyone at @loxwoodfc and the friends and family of Suel Delgado.”

In a statement, the Macron Store Southern Combination Football League (SCFL) said it was ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of the ‘tragic loss’ of Suel.

It added: “The @TheSCFL family would like to pass on their condolences and deepest sympathies to Suel’s family, friends and @loxwoodfc in this difficult time.”

Several other local teams took to Twitter to pay tribute to Suel.

Newhaven FC and Seaford Town FC said their thoughts were with the club and Suel’s family and friends.

Lancing FC offered its ‘deepest sympathies’ and Hassocks FC added: “We’d like to convey our condolences to Loxwood and the family.

“Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.”

