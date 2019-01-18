Tributes paid to ‘kind and gentle’ Horsham campaigner

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind and gentle’ Horsham stalwart who dedicated his life to improving and helping people in the town.

Robert Mayfield died suddenly at his home on January 4 at the age of 78.

robert mayfield by nik butler

Robert was a huge part of the Horsham community taking part in various campaigns across the town and helping support many people through local causes.

His friends and family described him as a ‘mover-and-shaker’ for the Horsham community and said the town will not be the same again without him.

Robert was born in Cambridge in 1940.

After a short spell in the Merchant Navy he became a teacher moving to Sussex in 1979 to teach at Cottesmore. Two years later he moved to Horsham and continued teaching in the town until the mid 1980s.

His former wife Deborah said he then stopped teaching and followed one of his main loves, music, opening his own music shop called Vampers.

In 2002 Robert founded the charity Blue Flash Music Trust and organised many schemes including the Ocarina Project, helping the blind discover the joys of music.

Through the trust he was also instrumental in a campaign to preserve the old town hall in Market Square for community use.

However, Horsham District Council decided to lease the hall to Bills to turn the historic building into a restaurant.

Martin Jeremiah spent many years with Robert as a volunteer business adviser to the Blue Flash Music Trust.

He said: “Robert was such a kind, gentle and unassuming person and always had time for the many people he met.

‘‘Along with this natural charm he possessed an infectious enthusiasm for the charity and other local projects, and before you realised it, you would have thoroughly bought into his vision and be saying ‘I could do this’, or ‘I could do that’.

‘‘He was a real mover-and-shaker for the Horsham community in such a quiet and modest way. I was very proud to have worked with him and very much valued his friendship over the years.”

Andy Mitchelson, trustee at the Blue Flash Music Trust, said: “I have known Robert for over 20 years. His passion for music was well known and he was always happy to help people.

“He asked me to be a trustee of the Blue Flash Music Trust in 2002 and I was happy to be part of it. Personally he was a great friend who I will miss. I always enjoyed meeting him for coffee and a chat to put the world to rights.’’

He added: “His campaign for the town hall was often a subject for discussion.

‘‘He was a real gentleman and a pleasure to know. Trips into Horsham will never be the same again. I’m sad that he’s gone, but I’m happy to say that I knew him.”

Robert also helped at the The Suzanne Green Day Centre in Challen Court working with older and vulnerable people and helping them maintain their independence.

Deborah said there was one man in particular he mentored at the centre who had very poor speech but Robert used to sit and sing with him to help him improve his speech through the power of music.

After the centre was taken over by Age UK, Robert became involved with the Challen Court Social Club which provides activities, meals and events for the residents of Challen.

But as well as his charity work Robert found time for other loves in his life. Deborah said he wrote musicals, books and was also partial to a coffee or two in the town centre with friends.

Nik Butler was one of the people who would always enjoy a coffee with Robert. He said: “Robert was lovely chap; a coffee co-conspirator of ideas and plans for Horsham that could have been or should have been.

‘‘He considered people and community more important than corporate; he campaigned, he complained, he shouted, he cheered, and he always stopped to talk and to ask, and then to ask again. There will forever be a memory of Robert in various moments of Horsham life.

‘‘So many coffee shops where a Robert shaped space will now be absent; many more Rebel Maker afternoons where a seat will be empty, a question unasked; a place near the bandstand on a Saturday where live music played on and Robert selected a Samosa and sat to listen. Robert would have laughed heartily at the shared joke between us as I realise ‘Robert; ‘Pause’.”

As well as many friends Robert also leaves behind his three sons - Crispin, Diccon and Sebastian - and two grandsons.

The funeral will be held at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium at 1.15pm on Monday, January 28.

However, instead of flowers his family have requested donations to the Challen Court Social Club as it gave a lot of pleasure to him and continues to provide for other people that he cared for.