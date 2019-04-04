Tribute to ‘kind and beautiful’ mum who died in A29 crash

Tributes have been paid to a ‘kind and beautiful’ mother who died in a crash along the A29.

Gaye Harwood died after being involved in a collision with a lorry at Codmore Hill in Pulborough on Monday morning (April 1).

Daughter of champion rider and racehorse trainer Guy Harwood, Gaye ran and helped create the Coombelands Equestrian in the village.

Paying tribute to her sister, Amanda Perrett, herself a renowned racehorse trainer, said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that my dearest, beautiful, kind and much loved sister Gaye tragically died in a road accident near Pulborough on Monday morning. Our family, her partner Ben and gorgeous daughter Willow are devastated at our loss.”

Gaye was a keen rider herself and was part of the Lord Leconfield Pony Club.

Amanda said she rode successfully on the flat as an amateur and apprentice jockey and at point to points.

At Coombelands Gaye helped and taught many riders including multiple Olympic medal winners.

Amanda said: “She worked tirelessly in designing, building and running Coombelands Equestrian, we are all so proud of what she has achieved. On Sunday, she re-opened the cross country course in great condition for the year. The best way you can support us as a family to go forward is to come and use her wonderful facilities, help us to continue developing them in her memory and enjoy riding, training and competing your horses here in the years to come.”