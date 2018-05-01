Tribute to former leading fashion model

A leading model who graced the catwalks of London fashion houses and department stores including Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and Bentalls and who lived in West Sussex has died.

Jeanne Maxwell moved to Fittleworth in 1991 with her late husband Gordon and one of her sons Stuart - and subsequently lived in Pulborough.

She was born in Guildford in 1932, spending her formative years in the town. In 1949, she met Gordon, whom she married in 1952 and they were very happily married for over 58 years, sadly Gordon died in 2009.

In the late 1960s, Jeanne was looking for something she could do in between bringing up her two sons, Andy and Stuart, so she embarked on a career as a fashion model which she did for over 20 years.

In 1973, Gordon retired after 30 years in the Surrey Police force and the family emigrated to Cape Town in South Africa, following Jeanne’s sister’s move there in 1968. She continued her successful career in as a model and appeared in a number of German TV commercials, taking advantage of the good weather. She also appeared in a number of newspaper and magazine adverts for the introduction of Television in 1976.

After a few years in Cape Town, Jeanne, Gordon and Stuart returned to the UK, settling back in Godalming and then Chiddingfold. During this time, Jeanne opened two fashion shops in Godalming with a friend. The family moved to Fittleworth where they enjoyed many happy years of retirement in the Sussex countryside

A memorial service is being held at Fittleworth Church, Church Lane, Fittleworth, West Sussex on Thursday 10th May at 2.30pm and a get together will be held at White Horse Cottage, Fittleworth.