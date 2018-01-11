Travellers’ site plan objection from Billingshurst councillors

A proposed travellers’ site for Billingshurst was objected to by the parish council last night after vocal concerns from residents.

Residents told the council the 15-pitch site was too far away from the village centre to provide adequate amenities or help integrate minority groups into the community.

A resident of Marringdean road said: “The potential of 45 caravans represents 70 to 150 people, all isolated, with no mains drainage, no local amenitites, no safe place for children to amuse themselves, their only neighbours on the opposite end of the demographic scale.

“How can this be anything other than a cause for social tension?”

She and other attendees also said the number of similar gypsy and traveller sites around Billingshurst was ‘unfair’ allocation across the district and raised issues about road safety.

Another resident asked whether the other traveller groups in the area had been consulted on the plans.

Decontaminating the site and essential services such as sewerage would be a condition for the site.

The consultation on the development plan document will be open until January 26.

Copies are available on the district council website and at Billingshurst Library.