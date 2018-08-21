Travellers move into Wisborough Green village centre land

Wisborough Green’s annual fete and weekend of charity events will ‘take place as planned’ despite travellers moving onto the field where they are set to be held, the parish council has said.

Reports were received by Wisborough Green Parish Council that travellers had moved onto the green in Durbans Road overnight.

The field is set to host several charity events this weekend as well as the village’s horticultural show and fete on Bank Holiday Monday.

The parish council said it had spoken to the district council for advice and the travellers would be ‘moved on’ in time for the weekend’s events.

A spokesman said: “The Parish Council is aware, has spoken with the people involved and also contacted the District Council for advice.

“We anticipate that they will move on and there will be no impact on this weekend’s events – the events in the marquee will still take place on Friday and Saturday, and the Fete on Monday, all as planned.”