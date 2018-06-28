Travellers move into Horsham Park

Concerns have been raised after a number of travellers moved onto land in Horsham Park last night.

Nearby residents expressed worries when vans were spotted pulling up in the parkland.

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council said action was being taken. She said: “Horsham District Council is aware that a number of travellers have moved onto Horsham Park overnight and we have alerted West Sussex County Council’s gypsy and traveller team.

“The team will be visiting the site today and taking the necessary legal steps to remove the travellers.”