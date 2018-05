Storrington village centre is currently gridlocked after a lorry broke down this afternoon (May 22).

An eyewitness told the County Times traffic is queuing in the B2139 School Hill area following the incident close to the roadworks.

Engineers have turned off temporary traffic lights to ease up traffic with many road users complaining it took 25 minutes to get from Meadowside to Rydon Community College, the eyewitness added.

Have you been affected? Send your views to ct.news@jpress.co.uk