TRAVEL ALERT: Lane closed on part of A23

One lane has been closed on an exit ramp of the A23 causing long delays this afternoon (May 6).

The northbound exit ramp at junction 11 of the A23 Brighton Road, the exit on to the Pease Pottage roundabout, has been blocked by a stalled vehicle.

The ramp has been reduced to one lane whilst the vehicle is dealt with.

Heavy traffic is being reported in the area.

Delays are also being reported further along the road.

Queueing traffic southbound on the A23, between A272 Cowfold Road and B2117 Brighton Road, is currently causing delays of up to seven minutes.