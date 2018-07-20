TRAVEL: A22 closed due to vehicle fire

Part of the A22 is expected to remain closed ‘for some considerable time’ due to an ongoing vehicle fire.

Firefighters are still working to control the blaze within a trailer at the scene between Wych Cross and the Ashdown Forest Llama Park.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue service confirmed four crews were called to help from across East and West Sussex after a call at 3.40pm, West Sussex units including East Grinstead and Crawley, had since stood down, she said.

Travel reports indicate the road is closed both ways at Milbrook Hill to Pippingford car park turn off while emergency services attend and is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Traffic is affected between East Grinstead and Maresfield.