Worthing woman hospitalised after running herself over

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after running herself over.

This morning, the air ambulance was seen landing in Pond Lane recreation park, known to many as The Lamb park, which is opposite what is now The Park View Pub in Salvington Road.

A woman has been hospitalised after running herself over in Greenland Road, Salvington. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Now, the South East Coast Ambulance Service have explained why they were there.

An ambulance spokesman said: “At 11.24am we responded to a report of a woman being run over by her own car at Greenland Road, Salvington.

“Two cars and an ambulance were sent and the air ambulance also responded.

“The patient was taken by road to the Sussex County Hospital with a serious chest injury.”

A woman has been hospitalised after running herself over in Greenland Road, Salvington. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Read more:

Air ambulance lands in recreation ground in Durrington

Worthing mum drops 4st 9lb in a year

Van driver flew into rage after ‘near miss’ outside Worthing shops