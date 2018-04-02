Witness appeal after car collides with several fences in Horsham

Police are investigating a late-night incident in which a car collided with several garden fences in Horsham.

At 11.55pm on Saturday (March 31) police were called to the incident in North Heath Lane, in Horsham.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a blue BMW M4 convertible had left the road and collided with a number of garden fences belonging to properties on Barnsnap Close that back on to North Heath Lane.

One of those properties belonged to 26-year-old Beth Wrigley whose garden was ‘demolished’. Read our interview with her here.

Local officers were on the scene within three minutes of the call, according to police.

A police spokesman added: “The driver was a 21-year-old local man who was uninjured and a 19-year-old man who was a passenger in the car sustained a slight injury to his arm and did not require hospital treatment.

“No other vehicle or person was involved.”

Police said they contacted the affected properties by hand-delivering letters to them and enquiries are continuing.

PC Steve Lambeth said: “We would like to hear from anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw the car being driven immediately prior to it.

“If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1358 of 31/03.”

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

