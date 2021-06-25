This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 6

Water Lane, Angmering: Recover telegraph ploes and overhead cable. Road Closure. BT – July 5 to July 6

Roadworks set to take place across West Sussex this week

Rustington Bypass Westbound, Angmering: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 7

Bishopstone Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Cuckfield Road, Ansty And Staplefield: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Lake Lane, Barnham: Carrriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Hoe Lane, Bosham: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – June 28 to June 28

Redvins Road, Boxgrove: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 5

Peppering Lane, Burpham: Repair edge Erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Broad Road, Chidham And Hambrook: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

Forest Road, Colgate: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Haslett Avenue East Eastbound, Crawley: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

Hazelwick Avenue Southbound, Crawley: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

Bookers Lane, Earnley: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 30 to June 30

Selham Road, Easebourne: Reconstruction of Ambersham Bridge. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to July 16

Ebernoe Road, Ebernoe: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Cross Lane, Findon: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – June 28 to July 2

Edburton Road, Fulking: Installation of new 33kv High Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 21 to July 2

B2146 Compton Down To Harting Hill, Harting: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

Fox Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay drinking water main, install new bypass arrangement, connections and install new valves. Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: In conjunction with water mains renewal scheme on Fox Hill. Road Closure.. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Treemans Road, Horsted Keynes: Repair leaking water main. Road Closure. South East Water – June 24 to June 29

Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Pookbourne Lane junction to the A2300. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to July 26

Staples Hill, Kirdford: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 30 to June 30

Village Road, Kirdford: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 30 to June 30

Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Forage Yard Road, Lavant: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

South Terrace, Littlehampton: 24hr road closure to all traffic including cyclists for COVID 19 social distancing safety measures. Road Closure. Arun District Council – August 3 to September 30

Lyminster Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington.Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 9

Vicarage Lane, Lodsworth: New connection. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – June 28 to June 29

Blind Lane, Lurgashall: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

High Hamstead Lane, Lurgashall: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Cotchet Lane, Lurgashall: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 5

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 5

Ancton Lane, Middleton-On-Sea: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Bartons Lane To Angel Street, Petworth: Rebuilding, renovation, foundation work along a section of wall. Road Closure. Traditional Stone – February 1 to September 30

Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 7

Swan Bridge, Pulborough: Works to strengthen bridge arch and repair stonework to arches and faces. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 26 to August 6

Stopham Road, Pulborough: Concrete Repairs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 28 to July 1

Canhouse Lane, Rogate: Renew stopcock and meter. Road Closure. South East Water – July 5 to July 7

Rusper Road, Rusper: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – July 5 to July 5

Artex Avenue, Rustington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

Coolham Road, Shipley: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to July 1

New Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Leak on comm pipe. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 22 to July 8

Wilmot Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 28 to July 2

Easton Lane, Sidlesham: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 30 to June 30

Ham Road, Sidlesham: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 30 to June 30

King Edward Road, Southwater: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 5 to July 9

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Installation of new pumped sewer and associated air valve. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 22 to July 9

Broadbridge Heath Road, Warnham: Verge Deterioration/Overun. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to June 29

Southlands Lane, West Chiltington: Repair leak on stoptap. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 29 to June 29

Hammingden Lane, West Hoathly: Install High Voltage cable in carriageway. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 21 to July 11

Dukes Head Roundabout, Worth: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Gordon Road, Worthing: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Cissbury Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 3