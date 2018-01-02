VIDEO: Sussex train station staff refuse to let man in

A traveller watched his train leave without him when staff refused to unlock the station doors.

Steve Williams, 45, was hoping to take a 5.02am train to visit his friend in Swindon on Wednesday but found the doors of Littlehampton Railway Station locked up.

Steve was forced to watch his train leave without him at Littlehampton Railway Station. Picture: Google Maps/Google Streetview

What is more, two members of staff told him they did not have a key and simply got on the train themselves, leaving Steve at the station.

The whole scene was caught on video.

Steve, who lives in Arcade Road, said: “I got there around 4.50am. The station was locked up.

“A couple of minutes before 5am I was thinking ‘come on guys, you are cutting it a bit fine here’.”

When Steve found two members of security staff they refused to let him in.

In a video he took of the incident, the exchange went:

Steve: “I’ve got up at four o’clock this morning to catch a train scheduled for 5.02am

“The entire station is locked up, so can I be let in to get my train please?”

Member of staff: “There’s no key. We don’t have a key”

Steve: “How are you going to get out yourself then if you don’t have a key?”

Member of staff: “We are going to take the train from here”

Steve: “So you’re taking the train to wherever but nobody else can get on?”

Member of staff: “No”

Steve then asked the staff what would happen if there was an emergency and they needed to leave, but they did not reply and walked off.

After missing his train, Steve finally found another member of staff who opened the doors. He was then able to catch a later train to London.

Steve said: “The way they are treating people is absolutely shambolic.

“It has been a pretty dire couple of years.”

Southern’s service is nothing new to Steve, who is working to set up his own train service for the people of Sussex.

He hopes his Countrylink service will run day run trains in the area.

He added: “It’s a really, really complex process .

“We are looking for about a two year period around in the 2020 hopefully.”

Southern has been approached for comment.