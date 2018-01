A main road in and out of Horsham was blocked for several hours following an accident that happened earlier today (Sunday January 21).

The A264 was shut initially and then partially blocked after a vehicle overturned on the Five Oaks Road, at Stane Street and Fulfords Hill.

Reports are the incident happened close to Slinfold Manor.

The incident caused delays for traffic between Horsham and Billingshurst.

It has now been cleared and the road re-opened.