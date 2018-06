Two traffic incidents caused delays around the Horsham area this morning (Wednesday June 27).

The A264 at Faygate was partially blocked following an accident.

There was congestion both ways at Tower Road.

Also, the A24 was partially blocked due to an oil spillage.

There was resulting slow traffic on the A24 northbound between Worthing Road and Mill Straight, near Southwater.

However, both incidents have been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.