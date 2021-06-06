Two collisions on A272 near Cowfold and Cuckfield

Police are on their way to both scenes on the A272

According to the AA, one incident happened near Cuckfield.

There are reports of slow traffic on the stretch of road.

The collision involved a car and cyclist on the A272 at the junction with the B2036.

The AA said police are on their way to investigate.

The incident was first reported shortly before 10am.

A separate collision happened around 10 minutes earlier elsewhere on the A272 in Cowfold.

According to the AA, the incident involved two vehicles on the A272 at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout). Police are on the way to investigate.