A vehicle fire on the A3 near Haslemere has stopped all lanes on the southbound A3, with part of the road closed, according to travel reports.

The incident between Hammer Lane and B2131 London Road is not said to be on any live lanes but motorists are stopping to look.

Travel is affected between Hindhead and Petersfield.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is not attending the incident, which is over the Surrey border.