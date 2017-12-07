TRAVEL: A29 Bury Hill to close for six nights

The A29 is to be closed overnight for six nights for roadworks, starting tomorrow (December 8).

Closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night until December 13.

West Sussex Highways has said work will include carriageway repairs, roadmarkings, drainage works, vegetation clearance and litter picking.

Current roadworks on the A29 at Pulborough are due to finish on Sunday December 10.

Two-way traffic signals are in place around the works by the railway bridge, which are to create a new access for a housing development.