TRAVEL: A272 reopened after lorry overturns

The A272 has reopened after a lorry overturned on the A272 near Trotton this morning.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted that recovery work was complete but warned that due to debris and damage the scene will be controlled by traffic lights.

Midhurst firefighters were called in to help following the incident at around 10am.

The male diver managed to get out of the vehicle without assistance. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said an oil spillage was reported but no other vehicles or people were involved.

She said: “One crew from Midhurst were on scene and on arrival there was a heavy goods lorry overturned on the highway.

“No one was trapped. The driver, a male, had self-extricated.

“The highways agency were ordered to deal with the oil spillage and crews left at 10.51am, leaving the incident with the police.”

Sussex Roads Police has advised motorists to avoid the area, just south of Trotton Bridge.