TRAVEL: A272 reopened after accident

The eastbound A272 has re-opened between Billingshurst and Coneyhurst after an accident near the railway crossing, according to travel reports.

A fire service spokesman said emergency services recieved a call at 8.30am this morning to reports of a car off the road, but no one was in the vehicle.

Travel reports show the A272 West Chiltington Lane is blocked between Wooddale Lane and West Chiltington Lane due to an accident at the railway crossing.

Fire crews have not responded but handed the incident over to police, the spokesman added.

Motorists reported the car is off the road, but did not fall off the railway bridge.

The stretch is said to be extremely icy and dangerous to drive.