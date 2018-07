Drivers have faced long delays on the A23 this morning (Monday July 2) due to a crash.

One lane has been closed and there is queueing traffic due to accident.

Reports are that three vehicles were involved involved on the A23 northbound between the A23 and B2118 south of Hickstead.

Lane two (of two) is closed.

The incident is affecting traffic between Brighton and Crawley and estimated travel time is around 30 minutes.