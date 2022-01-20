This is when this popular road in Ansty and Staplefield will be closed to traffic

The road will be closed in both directions from Friday (March 18) to Friday (March 25).

It will be fully shut again from Monday to Sunday (May 9-15).

The road will be closed to southbound traffic from the roundabout at its junction with the A273 northwards (for 90 metres) from February 7 until May 15.

Cuckfield Road (B2036) in Ansty and Staplefield will close to traffic in March and May. Picture: Google Street View.

The road closure is linked to the plans to build more than 300 homes near the former sewage treatment works site, off Fairbridge Way in Burgess Hill.

Access to properties on this length of road will be maintained at all times.