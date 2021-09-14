Sussex Travel: your morning update for Tuesday, September 14

Traffic is moving slowly around the A27 and the A2270 in Polegate, potentially thanks to long-term construction works on the bypass. Traffic management measures have been installed, but commuters should expect delays.

There were reports this morning of animals on the road on the A2100 ondon Road, near Solomons Lane, just outside of Battle. A dog was spotted on the road this morning and commuters have been urged to approach with care. The traffic delays seemed to have cleared up, however.