Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, July 31
Buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Pulborough, and between Horsham and Dorking today (Saturday, July 31).
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 9:40 am
Updated
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 9:56 am
This is due to engineering work taking place between Crawley and Horsham closing all lines, Southern said.
Customers are advised to plan their journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.
Meanwhile, the A272 at Cowfold is closed both ways due to emergency repairs between Picts Lane and Wineham Lane – after a lorry overturned on Thursday night (July 28).
Traffic is coping well, according to reports, and the road is expected to remain closed into the weekend.