Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, September 6

There are delays of four minutes on the A27 eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout). The average speed is 15mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays increasing are being reported on the A27 The Causeway westbound in the Arundel area. The average speed is 15mph.

There are severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27. The average speed is 10mph.

Sussex traffic and travel

Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing are being reported on the A27 Westbound between Folkington Lane and Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off). The average speed is 15mph.

Snatts Road is shut due to water main work on Snatts Road from Rocks Road to Lot Lane.

Southeastern said because of electrical supply problems at London Victoria, services to and from the station are disrupted.

Network Rail staff are on site and are investigating the power supply issues.