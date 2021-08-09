Sussex travel: your morning update for Monday, August 9

There is traffic westbound on the A27 between Polegate and Berwick due to ongoing roadworks.

Heavy traffic was also seen on the Chichester Bypass eastbound from Whyke Roundabout to Bognor Road Roundabout.

The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A24 north and the A280 is experiencing roadworks until 11.59pm on August 11, according to Highways England.

Traffic news

There are also roadworks on the A259 east and westbound between the junctions with the A27 and the A269 Bexhill west as well as on the A21 northbound between the junctions with the A28 and the A2100 north of Battle.