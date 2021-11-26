Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, November 26

Sussex traffic and travel

A273 Pyecombe to Clayton there are roadworks with temporary lights which continue to cause delays in both directions.

A27 eastbound towards Lancing is partly blocked due to an ongoing incident.

In Hastings, due to driver availability the following Stagecoach services have been cancelled:

22a: 6.11am - Clifton Road to Hastings Station

20: 6.26am - Hastings to Mayfield Farm

20: 7.11am - Mayfield Farm to Ore Down Farm

20: 8.06am - Ore Down Farm to Mayfield Farm

According to Southern Rail, the following trains will not run this morning:

6.33am - Uckfield – London Bridge

8.07am - London Bridge - Uckfield