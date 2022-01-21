Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, January 21

Sussex traffic and travel

A259 westbound at Saltdean there are reports of an incident involving an overturned vehicle. Police are on the scene.

Falmer roadworks are causing queuing traffic – A27 westbound from before the Ashcombe roundabout and A27 eastbound from Hollingbury.

National Highways confirmed there is a lane closed on both sides of the A27 at Falmer while drainage repairs in the central reservation are completed. The lanes should reopen by February 17.

A264 at Warnham there is queuing traffic both ways through the roadworks.

A272 at Bolney remains closed both ways for ongoing roadworks – diversion in both directions via the A23, A2300 and B2036.

In Hastings, due to Stagecoach crew sickness and absence some services will be cancelled throughout the day. Please check the app for cancellations.

In Eastbourne, due to Stagecoach driver availability there will be service disruption to the 1/1A services and loop routes throughout the day. Please check the Stagecoach app for information.