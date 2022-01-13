Sussex travel: Your evening update on Thursday, January 13

Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, January 13.

The A27 was closed in both directions by Firle due a six-vehicle collision.

Police said the road has since reopened.

Traffic news

Heavy traffic has been seen on the A22 southbound by Whitesmith and on Lewes Road approaching Golden Cross.

There is queuing traffic on the A27 westbound by Brighton, in both directions on the Patcham Bypass and heading north on Dyke Road Avenue.