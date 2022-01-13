Sussex travel: Your evening update on Thursday, January 13
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Thursday, January 13.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 5:18 pm
The A27 was closed in both directions by Firle due a six-vehicle collision.
Police said the road has since reopened.
Heavy traffic has been seen on the A22 southbound by Whitesmith and on Lewes Road approaching Golden Cross.
There is queuing traffic on the A27 westbound by Brighton, in both directions on the Patcham Bypass and heading north on Dyke Road Avenue.
Delays are also expected in both directions on the A286 by Birdham due to construction work.