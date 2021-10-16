Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, October 16

There is queueing traffic on A259 New Road both ways from Roundstone Lane to B2140 Station Road in the construction area, the AA said. A lane closure is in place.

The A27 Old Shoreham Road is partially blocked eastbound with slow traffic due to a medical incident after A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout). Police are at the scene.

There is an emergency road closure on the A285 High Street Duncton between south of the entrance to Seaford College and the junction of Beechwood Lane following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.

Businesses remain open and signs in place to aid with the diversion.