Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday January 24

Sussex traffic and travel

There are emergency roadworks on the A21 between the A2100 north of Battle and the junction with the A28.

In Hastings, the following Stagecoach services have been cancelled due to no driver availability:

26 Conquest Hospital – 5.40pm

22A Ore Hastings Academy – 5.40pm

26A Conquest Hospital – 6.30pm

A29 at Staine St North of Pulborough there is queuing traffic due to an ongoing incident.

A27 both ways there is slow traffic through the roadworks at Falmer.

A21 at Vinehall Street roadworks with temporary lights – expect delays.

A2100 London Rd Battle roadworks with temporary lights – expect delays.

A272 between Bolney and Ansty is closed both ways for ongoing roadworks.

A259 at Littlehampton will be closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 25) between the Bodyshop roundabout and New Link Road.

A26 between the Beddingham roundabout in Lewes and Newhaven will be closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 25). There will be diversion in both directions via Falmer Road, Warren Road, Wilson Avenue and the A259.

A273 Clayton Hill will be closed both ways tonight from 8pm until 5.30am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 25).

Mountfield Road in Hampden Park, Eastbourne, will be closed both ways tonight from 11pm until 6am tomorrow (Tuesday, January 25) at the Level crossing barriers no through route.