SUSSEX TRAVEL: Saturday, December 2

If you’re out and about this weekend you’ll want to know what is happening on Sussex’s roads and rails.

Here is what you need to know.

ROADS:

Ongoing roadworks on the A27 eastbound between the A2025 and the junction with the A283 in Lancing may cause delays.

Roadworks on the A27 eastbound A23 and the junction with the A277 near Brighton may cause traffic delays. Expected to continue until December 16. 2017.

RAIL:

Engineering work is taking place between Barnahm and Havant today and tomorrow.

This affects routes from London Victoria to Chichester.

While most trains are expected to proceed as normal, the 11.17pm service from London Victoria to Chichester today will be replaced by a bus between Barnham and Chichester.

Engineering work is taking place between Redhill and Horley, closing some lines.

After 11pm on Saturday and all day on Sunday, trains will not call at Earlswood or Salfords. Buses will run between Redhill and Horley, calling at these stations.

On Saturday evening, some bus services will be extended to Horsham/East Croydon to ensure passengers are able to connect with alternative train services and complete your journey.

On Sunday, the 05.28am Three Bridges to London Victoria service will not call at Redhill. Connecting bus services will run, one from Horley to Redhill and one from Redhill to Purley.

Trains between London Victoria and Brighton will call additionally at Horley.

Gatwick Express will run an amended half hourly service between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.