Sussex travel report for Tuesday, October 5

Traffic news

According to the AA, the A27 is artially blocked with slow traffic due to a fallen tree on the A27 in Lewes Road near the Eastbourne turn-off.

Elsewhere on the A27, there are reports of a large branch in the road on Arundel Road near the A29 in Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout). Motorists should approach with care.

The road is closed due to emergency repairs on the A285 Duncton High Street both ways between Dye House Lane and The Cricketers pub. The road surface has collapsed following recent rainfall. The road has been closed since Saturday (October 2).

The AA said flooding is affecting the A23 between the Handcross turn-off and M23 J11 (Pease Pottage). Drivers should approach with care.