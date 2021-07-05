Sussex travel: Morning update for Monday, July 5
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Monday, July 5.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 7:16 am
Near Rye on the A259 both ways between the junctions with the A2101 and the A268, there are active roadworks which are expected to cause disruptions until 11.59pm on July 7.
On the A27 near Eastbourne at Drusillas junction there are sheep on the carriageway, emergency services have been informed and drivers should approach with caution.
On Jevington Road between Polegate and Friston there is no through route at Jevington village because the road is blocked by a fallen tree.