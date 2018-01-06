SUSSEX TRAVEL: January 6, 2018

Due to planned engineering work, there will be an amended rail service in place across parts of Sussex on Saturday (January 6).

The Southern Rail route between Southampton Central and Brighton/Barnham/Horsham/Gatwick Airport/London Victoria will run at a reduced service.

On Saturday between 6.30am and 5pm trains will run between Brighton and Woolston. Road transport will run between Woolston and Southampton Central.

Before 6.30am and after 5pm trains will run between Brighton and Portsmouth and Southsea. Customers should use alternative Southern services between Havant and Southampton Central.

On Monday, the RMT Union plans to strike but, according to Southern, most routes will operate a normal service.