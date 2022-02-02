Sussex traffic update February 2: Latest travel news

Pevensey Roundabout is partially blocked and following a collision between two cars this afternoon.

Traffic in the area is said to be slow and queuing.

The A27 at Chichester is seeing heavy delays this evening with improvement works taking place on Oving Road since Monday.

Oving Traffic lights. Picture by Kate Berisford

One witness has reported 'solid traffic' between Portfield and Bognor Road roundabouts and asks: "I thought the lights closure was meant to improve the flow?"

In West Grinstead there are reports of a stalled vehicle on the A24 Worthing Road near Steyning Road.

Traffic is said to be coping well and police are reportedly en route to investigate.

Brighton A27 is also seeing some heavy delays by Falmer railway station with construction taking place in the area.