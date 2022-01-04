Sussex evening travel update for Tuesday, January 4

Traffic news

A number of accidents are affecting traffic this evening in the county.

According to the AA, in Rye there are reports of the road being partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident on Military Road. Traffic is affected both ways between Houghton Lane and North Salts.

Elsewhere the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to an accident involving a car and a deer on the B2135 both ways around Spithandle Lane.

And there is slow traffic reported due to an accident on A264 Copthorne Common Road both ways from New Town to Borers Arms Road.