Works are due to start next Monday (January 17) to bring the 50mph speed limit down to 40mph on stretches of the A24 Findon Road and Findon Bypass – all to improve road safety.

It is estimated the scheme will take until the beginning of March to complete and will cost approximately £75,000.

The project, led by West Sussex Highways, was formed in response to community concern about excessive vehicle speeds on the bypass at its junctions with High Street, Cross Lane and Nepcote Lane, plus the adjacent bends.

The speed limit change will be made north of the A24 Findon Bypass junction with High Street, instead of the current location, which is on the A24 Findon Road, north of its junction with Bost Hill.

A highways spokesperson said: “There’s a tendency for road users to misjudge the severity of the bends on the A24 Findon Bypass, given its dual carriageway layout, leading to significant braking.

“The speed limit change will encourage road users to drive more appropriately on the A24 Bypass and A24 Findon Road.

“It should also assist road users joining the A24 from High Street, Cross Lane, Nepcote and The Quadrangle as vehicle speeds may be better judged. Road users leaving the A24 Findon Bypass should also be assisted, particularly those turning right across the opposite carriageway.”

Works will start next week, subject to factors such as severe weather. It will include replacing 50mph signs with 40mph signs and replacing most of the existing directional, warning, and regulatory signs between the A280 Long Furlong Roundabout and Bost Hill.

It is anticipated single traffic lanes will be maintained on the dual carriageway A24 Findon Bypass while works progress.

West Sussex Highways said a section of red carriageway surface will have to be removed at the current change between 40mph and 50mph speed limits on Findon Road.

A spokesperson added: "This is likely to need the use of temporary two-way traffic signals during off-peak hours, for the protection of both the public and workforce.

"Carriageway resurfacing will also be carried out to apply a new red surface on the southbound A24 Findon Bypass carriageway where the extended 40mph speed limit will start, to the north of the High Street junction."