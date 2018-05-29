Section of A283 to be closed for two nights

A section of the A283 Washington Road will close for two nights this weekend for resurfacing work, according to West Sussex County Council.

In a letter written to residents, the council said resurfacing will take place from Sandown House to approximately 200 metres east of Water Lane and the junctions of Water Lane and Sullington Lane.

The council said works will take place on Friday (June 1) for ‘approximately two nights’ between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

In its letter, the council said: “Traffic management will be in operation for the duration of time we are on site which will consist of a road closure, a diversion route will be in place (and) parking will be temporarily suspended whilst the work is carried out. This will be indicated on site with signs. Access will always be provided to residents within closed areas although there may be some delay to ensure the site is safe to pass through.

“Pedestrian access should not be affected provided there are footpaths to use. If not, the on site team will assist with this.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The council added works are ‘subject to changes due to weather to weather conditions’.