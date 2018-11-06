Rail disruption in the early hours after person hit by train

Rail services from Sussex to London were disrupted in the early hours of this morning (November 6) after a person was hit by a train.

The incident took place just after midnight between Purley and Redhill, National Rail said.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and rail replacement buses were put on between Redhill and East Croydon.

Related stories: These are the weekends a major Sussex to London railway route will be closed

No trains from Sussex to London Victoria over Christmas period

At 4.28am this morning, Southern Rail said: “Trains are now able to run normally between Purley and Redhill, following the emergency services dealing with an incident involving a person being hit by a train.”

The incident affected Southern services between Redhill and East Croydon, which hasd an impact on trains travelling from London Bridge and London Victoria to Gatwick Airport, Brighton, Bognor Regis, Eastbourne, Littlehampton and Hastings, and Thameslink services between Bedford, Cambridge, and Peterborough to Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges, Brighton and Horsham.

British Transport Police has been contacted for a statement.