Rail delays in West Sussex as train line blocked

A fault with the signalling system will cause rail delays in West Sussex this afternoon (Wednesday, November 17).

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:06 pm

Southern Rail said the line between Littlehampton and Ford is blocked.

This will cause disruption to services that run between Littlehampton and Portsmouth & Southsea Littlehampton and Bognor Regis.

"There's a fault with the signalling system between Littlehampton and Ford," a Southern spokesperson said.

"To help keep you on the move, you can use your ticket on Stagecoach 700 buses."

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

Southern Rail said the line between Littlehampton and Ford is blocked.
West SussexLittlehamptonFordPortsmouthBognor Regis