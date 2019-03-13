Rail delays between London Bridge and East Croydon after serious incident

Rail passengers heading to and from London Bridge via East Croydon face delays and cancellations this afternoon (Wednesday March 13) after a person was struck by a train.

Southern say that the incoident happened between the two stations.

As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

This is expected to continue until 5pm.

This follows an earlier incident during which services running through East Croydon were delayed or cancelled after a passenger fell ill on a Littlehampton to Victoria service.

Station staff helped the passenger while waiting for paramedics to arrive.