A serious traffic accident has resulted in Crawley Avenue being closed this morning (Thursday November 1).

Sussex Police say emergency services were called around 8.30am to a serious collision at the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

The collision involved a car, a pedestrian and a cyclist.

Emergency services are still on scene and Crawley Avenue is closed.

Sergeant Dan Eaton said: “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact us online quoting Operation Rosslare.”