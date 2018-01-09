Police appeal after M25 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M25 yesterday (Monday January 8) between a Vauxhall Astra and a HGV on the anti-clockwise M25 just past Cobham Services.

Surrey Police say that the collision happened at about 12.20pm, and the 66-year-old driver of the Astra had to be cut from the vehicle by Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

He was taken to hospital by the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air ambulance, and his condition is currently described as life threatening.

The M25 was closed in both directions for a short period to allow the helicopter to land.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles in the moments before the collision.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident.

If you have information that can help the investigation, Call on 101, quoting reference PR/P18005825.