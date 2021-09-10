Planned bridge repairs at A27 Shoreham flyover pushed back
Planned bridge repairs to the A27 at the Shoreham flyover have been pushed back.
They were due to start this weekend, but have been rescheduled due to the number of events taking place in the area and restrictions on train services on the second planned week of work.
In a statement, National Highways, formerly Highways England said: “The planned bridge repairs on the A27 Shoreham (Adur Viaduct) this weekend has been rescheduled because we felt the number of events taking place in the area and restrictions on the rail service on our second planned weekend of work, meant closing the road would have too great an impact on our customers.
“The work was planned to take place over the weekends of 10-13 September and 18-20 September but has now been re-arranged for 24- 27 September and A27 westbound closure 8-11 October. Further details will be issued before this work takes place to update road users.”