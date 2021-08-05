Person rescued from car on its roof on the A24 after two vehicle crash

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.25pm last night (6 August) to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A24 at the Hop Oast roundabout in Southwater.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Horsham Fire Station to the scene along with the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley.”

Officers from Sussex Police and paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

He added: “Upon arrival firefighters found one car on its roof and worked to release one person who was trapped using hydraulic rescue equipment. They were left in the care of paramedics.