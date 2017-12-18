Pedestrian suffers broken arm in hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run on the A272 near Billingshurst which left a pedestrian with a broken arm.

At around 4.37pm on Wednesday (December 13) a 33-year-old man was walking on the eastbound carriageway towards Billingshurst near to the junction with Shipley Road, according to police.

Police said a dark coloured Audi or red estate motor vehicle travelling west in a line of traffic pulled out to overtake the cars in front, and in so doing struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle did not stop and continued on towards Billingshurst, according to a police spokesman.

PC Louise Jukes said: “The pedestrian from Horsham suffered a broken arm. We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the driver of the vehicle to contact police online quoting serial 1049 of 13/12”.