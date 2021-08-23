Horsham District Council is offering a money off discount on season tickets for its commuter car park in North Street, Horsham.

A spokeswoman said: “As a special promotional offer, the Council is offering a 10 per cent discount to customers buying an annual season ticket in the month of September, on a first come, first served basis.

“The car park is just a three minute walk from Horsham train station and provides 81 parking spaces in the town centre.

“It can accommodate commuters parking from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 5pm. The standard prices for customers to buy season tickets are £6 a day, £23 a week, £88 a month or £930 a year.”

Flexible payment options are available through the MiPermit app, she added. This provides a virtual permit, so there is no need to carry cash and personal accounts can be managed via the app which will be available on App Store and Google Store.

Pay and Display tickets using cash or payment cards are still be available if required. After 5pm Mondays to Saturdays, parking will remain free of charge. On Sundays and Bank Holidays motorists can still use pay and display facilities at a charge of £1.50 for the whole day.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Horsham Town Centre, Parking and Communications councillor Tony Hogben said: “We are really pleased to provide this commuter car park for the Horsham community.

“We are aware that demand for parking, particularly in Horsham Town Centre is high, and know that finding somewhere that is quick, easy and accessible to park is key for local commuters.

“I would urge as many of you as possible to apply for season tickets and take advantage of the promotional savings on offer.”

For full details of how to register for a digital permit for the BT Exchange Car Park, see https://www.horsham.gov.uk/mipermit

The spokesman added: “Once customers have purchased a season ticket they will receive a receipt and further details from MiPermit Customer Services.”

For more details about the promotional offer please email [email protected]