The Green list changes came into effect from 4am today and means returning travellers are not required to self-isolate from those countries.

And here is a list of flights departing from Gatwick on June 30 and July 1:

Malta and the Balearic Islands are among the areas to have been added to the green list (Photo: Getty Images)

30 June

Gibraltar 3.40pm

1 July

Antigua and Barbuda 9am

Malta 12:30pm

Ibiza 2.20pm

Gibraltar 3.40pm

Menorca 4pm

Palma de Mallorca 5.35pm

When the new countries were abnnounced last Thursday, Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport said: “The traffic light list announcement is a small step forwards for international travel however much more certainty is needed. With summer holidays around the corner, we are coming up to a crucial time for the aviation and travel industries and for people to make firm plans to travel abroad to visit family and friends, to restart important business meetings or to enjoy a much-needed break.

“The UK’s vaccination rollout has been a world-leading success and we should be capitalising on this now, not wasting it. We strongly urge the Government to set out clear plans and timelines for quarantine-free travel now for those with both vaccination doses and, in particular, reopen borders to EU countries and the USA, as much of the EU and rest of the world is already doing. The next steps for travel are to make it simpler, easier and less costly for passengers.